Two dead, four injured in car-MUV collision in Nashik

Nashik, Sep 26 (PTI) Two people were killed and four seriously injured in a car-MUV collision in Nashik in Maharashtra on Thursday morning, a police official said.

A Mahindra Bolero multi-utility vehicle collided with a car at Hirenagar Phata in Nandgaon on the road leading to Manmad, he said.

"Shivaji Deshmukh (60) and Usha Mahajan (60) died in the collision. Four persons have been admitted in the government hospital here with serious injuries. The deceased and injured are from Mohadi and Pachora. A case was registered and probe is underway," the Nandgaon police station official said. PTI COR BNM