Two dead, four injured in road accident in HP's Hamirpur

Hamirpur (HP), Nov 3 (PTI) Two persons were killed and four were injured when a vehicle rammed into a wall near Tiyala da ghat in Himachal's Hamirpur district on Monday evening, police said.

Members of two families were returning to Amend village after attending a wedding when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it dashed against a wall, an official said.

The injured were brought to the Hamirpur hospital for treatment, police said, adding that a case has been registered and further investigation was underway. PTI COR BPL NSD NSD