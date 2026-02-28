Two dead in attacks by wild animals in Chandrapur

Chandrapur, Feb 28 (PTI) Two persons were killed by wild animals in Mul amd Moharli areas of Chandrapur district on Saturday, forest department officials said.

Kashinath Shivaram Lonwale (60), a resident of Padmapur, was killed by a wild animal at around 6 pm in compartment no 179 of Moharli range when he had gone to the jungle to collect firewood, an official said.

The relatives of the deceased were given immediate compensation of Rs 50000, he said, adding that camera traps have been installed in the area to monitor the movement of wild animals.

In the second incident, Sunita Shamrao Bhoyar (43), a resident of Adarshkheda villagein Mul tehsil, was killed by a tiger this morning.

Sunita had gone to along with 50-60 women from the village to collect cotton when the tiger attack took place, the official said. PTI COR BNM