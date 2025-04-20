Two dead in bike accident in UP's Balrampur

Balrampur (UP), Apr 20 (PTI) A man and his sister-in-law died while her two children were seriously injured when their motorcycle overturned here on Sunday morning, police said.

The children have been referred to Lucknow in a critical condition, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Yogesh Kumar said that Sanjay (22) was returning to his village Katkuinya on a motorcycle after watching a fair with his sister-in-law Sunita (25), with her two children Sugriv (6) and two-year-old Pihu also on the bike.

Near Chauhatar Kala village, the motorcycle fell into a ditch on the side of the road.

Sanjay died on the spot while Sunita and her two children Sugriv and Pihu were seriously injured and were brought to the Tulsipur Community Centre.

The doctors declared Sunita dead while the children were shifted to the district hospital after seeing their critical condition. They were later referred to a Lucknow hospital for further treatment. PTI COR CDN SKY SKY