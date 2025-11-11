Two dead in bike-lorry crash in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Nov 11 (PTI) Two men died after their two-wheeler collided with a tipper lorry here on Tuesday morning, police said.

The deceased were identified as Sharanabasappa (32) and Baganna (30), both from Kollur village in the district, they said.

Police said Sharanabasappa, a government school teacher, was riding a two-wheeler with Baganna from Jevargi to Kalaburagi when the accident occurred near Farhatabad.

Citing a preliminary investigation, a police official said the two-wheeler collided with the tipper lorry, killing both men on the spot.

The lorry driver escaped unhurt, he said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, police added. PTI COR AMP SSK