Two dead in blast at firecracker firm in Nagpur

Nagpur, Feb 16 (PTI) Two persons were killed and several others injured in a blast in a firecracker firm in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Sunday, a senior police official said.

The explosion took place at 1:30pm at Asian Fireworks rpt Asian Fireworks in Kotwalburdi in Katol tehsil, some 50 kilometres from the district headquarters, the official added.

"Two persons have died and some others are injured. A probe has begun into the cause of the incident," he said.

The official said the blast caused a minor fire in the surrounding thicket, which has been doused.

A senior police official had earlier said the incident took place in SBL Energy Limited, a major manufacturer of explosives. PTI COR CLS BNM