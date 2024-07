Sultanpur (UP), Jul 1 (PTI) Two men died when a state roadways bus collided with a tractor in the Lambhua town of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Monday.

Akhilesh Kumar (35) and Rahul (32) died in the accident on Sunday, they said.

Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway, the police said. PTI COR ABN OZ SZM