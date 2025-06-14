Two dead in fire at building in Nagpur's Mahal area

Nagpur, Jun 14 (PTI) Two persons died of suffocation after a fire broke out on the first floor of a residential-cum-commercial building in Mahal area of Nagpur on Saturday evening, a police official said.

The fire started during welding work in a godown created in a first floor flat in the ground-plus-four Jai Kamal Complex near Gandhi Gate, the Kotwali police station official said.

"The blaze spread rapidly due to flammable materials stored in the godown. The deceased have been identified as Girish Khatri, owner of NK Light House, and his worker Vitthal. They died of suffocation. A welder is critically injured and has been hospitalised," he said.

Firefighters managed to rescue several trapped residents, the police official said. PTI COR BNM