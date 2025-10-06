Two dead in Meghalaya accident

Shillong, Oct 6 (PTI) Two persons were killed and three others injured when a speeding lorry collided head-on with a government vehicle along NH-6 in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district on Sunday night, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Sanbirth M. Momin, driver of the Bolero vehicle belonging to the department of Sports and Youth Affairs, Resubelpara, and Smart Sangma. The injured include the lorry driver, Anil Dorjee, handyman Bibash Thapa, and Nilkash M. Momin.

Police said preliminary investigation said the lorry swerved across lanes before hitting the Bolero, which was travelling towards Shillong.

Authorities in the district said the driver and handyman of the lorry are recovering in hospital and will be arrested soon.

This accident comes two days after another incident in Ri-Bhoi that claimed the lives of four teenage girls — Phibapyntngen Rynjah, Lashimti Nongrum, Theresa Nongrum, and Ridahunlang Nongrum.

An 11-year-old girl, Lupharisa Nongrum, survived that crash with serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment in hospital.

Police have launched investigations into both accidents and are examining the circumstances that led to the collisions.

Local residents expressed shock at the back-to-back tragedies, highlighting the need for greater road safety measures in the district.

Officials have urged motorists to exercise caution, particularly on National Highway-6, which witnesses heavy vehicular traffic and sometimes unruly and rash driving.

The department of sports and youth affairs confirmed the loss of its driver and said it is coordinating with the families of the victims for support.

Traffic was temporarily disrupted along the highway following the accident, but has since resumed after police and emergency services cleared the site.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the collisions and whether negligence or speeding contributed to the incidents. PTI JOP MNB