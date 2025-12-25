Two dead in motorcycle-bus collision in UP's Deoria

Deoria (UP), Dec 25 (PTI) Two men were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a bus at Bhimpur crossing here, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place around 10.30 pm on Wednesday in the Rampur Karkhana area when a contracted bus rammed into a Bullet motorcycle from the front as it was heading towards Gaura Khas, they said.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Harshit Rao (22) and Aryan Singh (24), both residents of Bhujouli Colony under the Deoria Sadar Kotwali area.

The collision left both riders critically injured. Villagers present at the spot rushed them to Deoria Medical College, where doctors declared them dead, the police said.

Rampur Karkhana Station House Officer Abhishek Rai said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI COR KIS APL APL