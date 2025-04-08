Two dead in motorcycle-truck collision in UP's Hamirpur

Hamirpur (UP), Apr 7 (PTI) Two persons died Monday afternoon when their motorcycle collided head on with a speeding truck here on Yamuna bridge, police said.

After the collision, the bike got stuck to the front wheel of the truck and the driver dragged the bike for about 100 metres in an attempt to escape, they said.

Hamirpur resident Deepak (25) and his relative Sanju (21) from Kanpur died on the spot.

After the accident, the truck driver fled from the spot.

SHO of Kotwali police station Rakesh Kumar said both bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Efforts are on to trace the owner and driver of the seized truck on the basis of the chassis number of the truck, he said.