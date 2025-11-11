Two dead in motorcycle-unknown vehicle collision in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 11 (PTI) Two engineers from Tamil Nadu were killed after an unknown vehicle rammed their motorcycle on the Delhi-Dehradun national highway here, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the deceased, Avinash (26) and Ramanuj (29), were posted in the Dedicated Freight Corridor and belonged to Tamil Nadu.

The incident took place on Monday evening under the Mansurpur police station area when the victims were returning from Meerut to Muzaffarnagar, the police said.

Circle Officer (Khatauli) Ramashish Yadav said that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.