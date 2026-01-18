Two dead in multi-vehicle pileup amid dense fog in Nuh

Gurugram, Jan 18 (PTI) Two men, including a truck driver, were burned to death following a multi-vehicle pileup on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in Nuh on Sunday morning amid dense fog, police said.

The accident that happened around 7:30 am caused a long traffic jam and severely disrupted traffic on the expressway, they said.

Three fire brigade vehicles were called to the spot between Sabaras and Gudhi villages, and after about two hours of effort, the fire was brought under control. It took the police a total of four hours to clear the blockade and restore traffic.

People present at the spot said that the accident occurred when a truck carrying crushers suddenly applied brakes and four other vehicles crashed into it due to dense fog.

According to police, two trucks in the middle caught fire after the crash, killing the driver and another man in the truck.

Truck driver Rakesh (33), a resident of Sikar in Rajasthan and Deshraj (28) from Alwar in Rajasthan who worked as his helper died due to burn injuries. The two vehicles loaded with gravel were also damaged in the fire, they said.

"We have kept the bodies in the mortuary and informed the families. An FIR has been registered and further probe is underway," said ASI Devki Nandan, the investigating officer. PTI COR SKY SKY