Two dead in Nagpur as speeding car hits railing

Nagpur, July 9 (PTI) Two young men were killed and three injured when their car rammed into a roadside railing and overturned in Koradi area here early Tuesday morning, police said.

The victims were returning from a friend's birthday party, said an official.

The crash resulted in the death of Vikram alias Ayush Madhukar Gade (20) and Aditya Pramod Punnpawar (19). Three others, namely, Jai Ganesh Bhongade (19), Sujal Rajesh Manvatkar (19) and Sujal Pramod Chavan (20) were seriously injured, the official said.

They had gathered at Vikram's house for a party before the accident, he said.

Afterwards, as they were driving towards the city, the speeding car hit the railing near BSNL office in Panjra area, Koradi. The car, allegedly being driven by Jai, flipped over several times before coming to a halt.

A video showing the car going zig-zag at high speed went viral on social media. Koradi police station in-charge Praveen Pandey stated that the exact sequence of events remains unclear as the injured were unable to provide statements. PTI COR KRK