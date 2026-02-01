Two dead in oxygen cylinder explosion at Jaipur factory

Jaipur, Feb 1 (PTI) An oxygen cylinder exploded at a factory in the Vishwakarma Industrial Area here, leaving two people dead and another injured, police said.

The blast on Saturday evening was so powerful that the tin shed on top of the factory was blown off and one of its walls collapsed.

Police said one worker died on the spot, while the factory manager succumbed to injuries during treatment at SMS Hospital.

Munna Rai, a worker from Jharkhand, and factory manager Vinod Gupta (45), a resident of Jaipur, were killed in the blast. Another worker, Shibu alias Anuva, also from Jharkhand, sustained injuries and has been admitted to a hospital. PTI SDA SKY SKY