Two dead in road accident in Jharkhand's Latehar

Latehar, Nov 2 (PTI) Two persons, including a woman, were killed when their motorcycle hit a tree in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Anuj Oraon (20), a resident of Dahu Bardga village in Chatra district, and Poonam Kumari (19), from Barhmoreya village.

According to police, the victims were returning to Balumath on a motorcycle after visiting the Balu Jatra Mela when their bike crashed into a roadside tree near Holhepat village.

Officer in charge of Balumath police station, Amrendra Kumar, said, "The incident occurred this morning. The victims were taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC), Balumath, where doctors declared them brought dead." He said bodies were sent for post-mortem examination at Sadar Hospital, Latehar. The post-mortem has been conducted, and the bodies have been handed over to their family members. PTI CORR RPS RPS RG