Two dead in road accident in Kerala

Pathanamthitta (Ker), Jan 29 (PTI) Two persons were killed and one injured seriously in a road accident near Churulicode on the Thiruvalla-Kumbazha road on Monday morning, police said here.

The victims hail from Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu and Punnapra in Alappuzha district.

The accident occurred around 6.45 am when a pick-up van on its way to Alappuzha and transporting a sound system presumably from a music festival, collided with a lorry carrying vegetables from Tamil Nadu.

A native of Muthukulam, who was traveling in the pick-up van was admitted to the hospital with serious injuries.

Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, but tragically, the two people succumbed to their injuries before they could be transported to a hospital, they added.

Police said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident to determine the cause of the collision.

The collision resulted in significant damage to both vehicles involved.

The lorry, losing control in the aftermath of the collision, crashed into a nearby wall, resulting in its overturning.

Consequently, traffic along the state highway came to a standstill for an hour.

Prompt action from the police and fire department officials facilitated the removal of the vehicles, thereby restoring traffic. PTI COR TGB ROH