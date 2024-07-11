Two dead in separate road accidents in Nagpur

Nagpur, Jul 11 (PTI) Two persons were killed in separate road accidents in Sonegaon and Lokmanyanagar in Nagpur, police officials said on Thursday.

In the first incident, which took place at 1pm on Wednesday at Somalwada Square, HPCL employee Dinesh Ladi (26) was injured after a container truck rammed into his motorcycle, a Sonegaon police station official said.

"He was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Container truck driver Maheboob Ashfaque Khan (21) was arrested," he said.

The second incident took place late Wednesday night in Lokmanyanagar area, an MIDC police station official said.

"Raju Tulsiram Waghmare (40) was crushed by a truck at 9pm. A case has been registered and further probe is underway," he said. PTI COR BNM