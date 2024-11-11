Two dead in separate road accidents in Noida

Noida, Nov 11 (PTI) A youth from Aligarh district died in a road accident here on the Aligarh-Palwal highway his bike was hit by another vehicle, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

The incident occurred near Jhuppa town under the Jewar Kotwali area on Sunday night, according to Jewar police station in-charge Inspector Sanjay Kumar Singh.

Deepak was returning home from work in Gurugram, when an unknown vehicle collided with his motorbike late on Saturday, his grandfather said in a complaint.

The victim was seriously injured and taken to a private hospital in Jewar for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries, Singh said.

Advertisment

Based on the his grandfather's complaint, a report has been filed and an investigation is underway, the inspector said.

In another such incident, a rickshaw driver was killed on Monday after being struck by an unknown vehicle in Sector 37, Noida, police said.

The victim, Mohammad Inshul, 59, was a resident of Purnia district in Bihar and lived in Barola village in Noida, according to Jitendra Kumar Singh, Inspector-in-charge of Sector 39 police station.

Advertisment

Inshul was driving his rickshaw near Sector 37 in the morning when an unknown vehicle hit him. He sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the district hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors, Singh said.

His body has been sent for post-mortem and police are currently investigating the incident, he added. PTI COR ARD SKY SKY