Two dead, many hospitalised after drinking contaminated water in Bhind

Bhind (MP), Jun 12 (PTI) At least two persons died and some others were hospitalised after purportedly drinking contaminated water in Phoop town in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh over the last two days, an official said on Wednesday.

The water-borne infection was reported from mainly three municipal wards in the area from Monday morning, with the number of patients suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea going up to 84.

In view of the steady rise in the number of patients, the health department has set up a camp in the area, In-charge Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) DK Sharma told reporters.

"Contamination of water could be the probable cause. Water samples have been sent for analysis," he said, adding that the water investigation report is awaited.

Of the 84 persons who have complained of vomiting and diarrhoea in three municipal wards, some seriously ill patients were referred to Gwalior for treatment while others were admitted to the district hospital, Sharma said.

Several persons have recovered and returned home, he added.

"Two elderly men have died due to vomiting and loose motions," he said and clarified that the death of a girl two days back was not related to the water contamination.

