Two dead, one injured after car collides with hill in Shimla

Shimla, Dec 9 (PTI) Two people died and another was injured when their car rammed into a hill in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred on NH5 near Rampur Bushahr when Kaku Singh, the driver, Raju and Amar Singh were en route Narkanda from Duttnagar, they said.

The driver lost control of the vehicle as they reached near Bhera Khad and it collided with a hill, the police said.

They said that Kaku from Damtaal village in Kangra district and Raju, a resident of Rewali village in Shimla, died on the spot in the accident, while Amar from Duttnagar in Shimla was injured.

Upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot and rescued the injured who was taken to Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex in Khaneri. The bodies were also taken for postmortem, they added.

Shimla Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said that a case has been registered under sections 281 (rash driving), 125(a) (causing hurt), 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and further investigation in the matter is underway. PTI COR OZ OZ