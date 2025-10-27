Two dead, one injured as bulker truck hits motorcycle in MP's Umaria

Umaria, Oct 27 (PTI) Two men were killed and one seriously injured after a speeding bulker truck knocked down their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district on Monday, a police official said.

The incident took place on National Highway 43 near Muduluha Tola village, Pali police station house officer (SHO) Rajesh Chandra Mishra told PTI.

"The bulker truck, headed towards Sanjay Gandhi Thermal Power Plant in Mangthar, rammed into the motorcycle that was on its way to Pali. Satish Singh (22) and Vikas Baiga (21) died while Chaman Singh (20) is critically injured. The driver fled from the spot with the vehicle and efforts are on to nab him," Mishra added.

A case has been registered and further probe is underway, the official added.