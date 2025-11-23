Two dead, one injured as car hits bridge railing in Thane's Shahapur

Thane, Nov 23 (PTI) Two men died and another person was injured in a car accident on Nashik-Mumbai highway in Thane district in the early hours of Sunday, a police official said.

The incident took place near Atgaon, the Shahapur police station official said.

"Mayuresh Vinod Chaudhary (29), Jayesh Kisan Shende (25) and Harshal Pandurang Jadhav (29) were returning from a 'haldi' ceremony in a car. The driver lost control and the vehicle hit a bridge railing. The impact was such that the left side of the car was cleaved. Mayuresh and Jayesh died on the spot, while Harshal is in hospital with severe injuries," he said.

Mayuresh Chaudhary was scheduled to get married on December 2, his kin said.

A case of accidental death has been registered, Shahapur police station official Mukesh Dhage said.