Two dead, one injured as car plunges into Chenab river in J&K’s Doda

Jammu, Sep 28 (PTI) Two persons, including a girl, were killed and another injured when their car skidded off the road and plunged into Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place near Garsoo village around 1.45 pm when the trio were travelling to their Drabshala village in Kishtwar district, they said.

A rescue operation was launched immediately after the car rolled down over 200 feet before hitting the riverbed, police said.

Imran Hussain (35) and Sumaiya (17) were found dead on-the-spot, while Iqra Bano (16) was rescued in a critical condition and subsequently evacuated to the hospital, they said.