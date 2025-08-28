Two dead, one injured as motorcycle collides with bus in MP's Satna

Satna, Aug 28 (PTI) Two men were killed and one person seriously injured in a collision between a bus and motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district on Thursday, a police official said.

The incident took place at 4pm near Hiraundi, Majhgawan police station in-charge Aditya Narayan Dhurve said.

"Deepak Mishra (26), a resident of Sarhad village under Kotar police station limits, was coming to Satna from Majhgawan on a motorcycle along with Ravi Mishra (25) and Ramtahal Bahelia. The motorcycle overtook a truck and then got hit by a bus coming from the opposite direction," he said.

The three were rushed to a hospital, where Ravi and Deepak died, while Bahelia is in a critical condition, the official added.

'The bus was confiscated and its driver booked," he said.