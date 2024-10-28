Two dead, one injured as truck hits motorbike in MP's Bhind district

Bhind (MP), Oct 28 (PTI) Two men were killed and another person was injured when their motorbike was hit by a speeding truck on Monday evening in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The accident took place on a highway under Mahagaon police station limits when three men travelling on a motorbike were injured when a truck hit their two-wheeler, they said.

After police were notified, they swung into action and rushed to the spot on National Highway 719 and sent the three men to a hospital, Mehgaon police station Inspector Shakti Singh Yadav told PTI.

He said doctors declared two of them, Yuvraj Singh Jatav (25), Kuldeep Singh Gurjar (32), dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The police officer said the injured, Charan Singh Narwaria, was receiving treatment at the hospital and his condition was stated to be out of danger.

Police registered a case against the truck driver and arrested him, he added. PTI COR LAL RSY