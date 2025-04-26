Two dead, one injured as truck hits scooter in Nagpur

Nagpur, Apr 26 (PTI) Two persons were killed and one injured after their scooter was hit by a speeding truck in Nagpur, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday morning on Jalbalpur road, the Old Kamptee police station official said.

"Saurav Wase (26), Shahrukh Khan Kadir Khan (30) and Praveen Pochpongale (24) were returning after lunch when the incident took place. Wase and Khan died, while Pochpongale is injured," he said.

People chased down truck driver Bhimkumar Jharia (35) and thrashed him before handing him over to police, the official said. PTI COR BNM