Two dead, one injured as vehicle plunges into gorge in Shimla

Shimla, Oct 8 (PTI) Two people were killed and another was injured when their SUV plunged into a deep gorge here, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Rajvant (36) and Vishal Sankhyan (42). The third occupant of the vehicle, identified as Kamraj, was severely injured and is undergoing treatment, police said.

The accident occurred on Tuesday night near Khabal village on the Chirgaon-Khabal road in Rohru area, when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle. It veered off the road and fell into a 300-meter-deep gorge, police said.

Following this, Rajvant and Vishal died on the spot, while Kamraj sustained serious injuries, they said.

The locals rushed to the spot and informed the police, who then rescued the injured and recovered the bodies.

The bodies were handed over to the family after the post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, police added.