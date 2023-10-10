Two dead, one injured in group clash in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Two people were killed and another was injured in an alleged clash between two groups in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar area, police said on Tuesday.

The alleged incident occurred on Monday.

The dead have been identified as Raghu and Bhura. The pair and one of their associates allegedly attacked Ravikant alias Dablu over a personal enmity at Jailer Wala Bagh in Ashok Vihar around 8 pm, a police officer said.

Raghu and Bhura opened fire at Dablu, injuring him, he said.

"Shortly afterwards, Dablu's associates attacked Raghu and Bhura with knives and stones. Someone also opened fire at them, killing them on the spot," the officer said.

Raghu and Bhura's associate managed to escape.

The trio was facing criminal cases in northwest Delhi and had a monetary dispute with the other group, the officer said.

Dablu has been admitted to Fortis Hospital where his condition is stated to be critical, the police said.

The police have registered an FIR and an investigation is underway. PTI ALK BUN SZM