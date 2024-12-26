Two dead, one injured in sulphur tank explosion in Jalna sugar factory

Mumbai, Dec 26 (PTI) Two persons died and one was injured after a sulphur tank exploded at a sugar factory in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Thursday, an official said.

The incident took place at 4pm in Bagehswari Sugar Factory in Partur, some 390 kilometres from here, he said.

"While work was underway at the factory, a sulphur tank exploded. The deceased have been identified as Ashok Tejrao Deshmukh (56), a resident of Sindkhedraja, and Partur resident Appasaheb Shankar Parkhe (42). One person is hospitalised with injuries," he said.

Partur police have registered an accidental death case and have begun probe. PTI DC BNM