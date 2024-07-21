Two dead, one missing after being swept away in flood waters in Nagpur district

Nagpur, July 21 (PTI) A man and an elderly woman lost their lives, while a 12-year-old boy went missing after they were swept away in flood waters in separate incidents amid heavy rains in Nagpur district, officials said on Sunday.

The district administration said in a press release that all three were swept away in flood waters on Saturday.

The rising waters of a nullah dragged away Bhojraj Patle (52) at Shyam Nagar, Punapur. His body was recovered later, it said.

At Narendra Nagar, 85-year-old Vishvesharrao Weluekar met a similar fate. Her body was found on Sunday morning.

Shravan Tulsikar (12) was playing near a swollen nullah at Mohan Nagar in Bharatwada when he fell into it. He is yet to be traced, said the release.

Heavy rains lashed Nagpur city and parts of the district on Saturday morning, disrupting normal life as water entered low-lying areas, prompting the authorities to move people to safer places and declare a holiday for schools and colleges for the day as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, the weather bureau has forecast thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate rains at isolated places in Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Wardha, Amravati, Yavatmal, Nagpur, Gondia and Bhandara districts on Sunday night.

In Gadchiroli district, 31 roads are blocked due to rains and overflowing rivers and streams, said officials. PTI CLS NR