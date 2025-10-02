Two dead, one missing as tractor-trolley carrying idol falls into river in Ujjain

Ujjain, Oct 2 (PTI) Two children in the 8-16 age group died and one boy was missing after a tractor-trolley carrying 12 persons and a goddess' idol for immersion fell into Chambal river in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Thursday, police officials said.

The incident took place near Narasingha village, some 30 kilometres from the district headquarters, when the tractor was on its way from Pirjhalar village in Badnagar tehsil for idol immersion on the occasion of Vijayadashmi, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Abhishek Ranjan said.

A 12-year-old boy accidentally turned the tractor's ignition key, causing it to start and move forward and skid off the bridge into the river along with the idol and the 12 persons on board, the Additional SP said.

"Eleven persons were rescued. However, a 16-year-old boy identified as Shubham is missing and personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SRDF) along with drivers have mounted a search operation for him," Ranjan added.

Of those hospitalised, two persons identified as Vansh (8) and Prithviraj (16) have died while undergoing treatment, Ingoria police station SHO Dipesh Vyas said.

"Two other injured children, Anees (10), son of Bharat, and Ansh (6), son of Arjun, have been referred to Ujjain for treatment. Four others are admitted to a local hospital," Vyas added. PTI COR LAL BNM