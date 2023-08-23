Two dead, over 20 injured in bus accident in Kerala

Palakkad (Kerala): A private bus carrying around 38 passengers was involved in an accident near Sreekrishnapuram in Palakkad district on Wednesday, resulting in the loss of two lives and injuries to more than 20 people, police said.

The incident occurred at around 8 AM, they said.

The bus was coming from Chennai and proceeding towards Kozhikode when the accident occurred.

The vehicle lost control and overturned on the road while negotiating a bend in the road near Sreekrishnapuram, they added.

The passengers were rescued by the police officers and residents of the area.