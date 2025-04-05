Two dead, seven injured as four shops collapse in Agra

Agra (UP), Mar 5 (PTI) Two people died and seven others were injured after four shops collapsed in Sector 7 Awas Vikas colony here on Saturday, officials said.

Nine people were pulled out from the debris and rushed to a medical college where two died during treatment, Additional Police Commissioner Sanjeev Tyagi said.

The incident happened around 4 pm. Some renovation and repair work was underway inside the shops and some family members along with labourers were present there, he said.

Kishan Upadhyay (65) and Vishnu Upadhyay (60) were killed in the collapse, the officer added.

Rescue operations are underway, he said.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited. PTI COR CDN NB NB