Two dead, seven injured in boiler blast at cement block factory in Nagpur

Nagpur, Aug 6 (PTI) Two workers were killed and seven others were injured after a boiler exploded at a cement brick manufacturing factory in Nagpur district in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place around 3.30 am at Shreeji Blocks Pvt Ltd company located in Zullar village under Mouda taluka, around 50 km from here.

Nandkishore Ramkrishna Karande (40), a crane operator and resident of Zullar, died on the spot, while Brahmanand Manegurde (45) from Rana Mangali village succumbed at a hospital in Nagpur later in the day, officials of Mouda police station said.

Seven other workers were seriously injured and undergoing treatment in hospital, the police said.

Six houses located near the unit were badly damaged and three goats were also killed in the incident, they said.

Forensic personnel and a team of industry experts reached the site to find out the cause of the incident, an official said.

The company, in a press release, announced Rs 30 lakh compensation to the family of the deceased.

The injured workers were from Zullar, Wadoda and Ranmangali villages, according to police. PTI CLS COR GK KRK