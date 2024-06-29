Two dead, six hurt as van overturns in UP's Maharajganj

Maharajganj (UP), Jun 29 (PTI) Two men died and six were injured when their pick-up van overturned near the Babhnauli Jangal village in the Paniyara of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

The group was travelling to Siddharth Nagar late on Friday to harvest mangoes when the driver lost control of the vehicle, the police said.

The victims -- Riyasat Ali (45) and Piyush Yadav (22) -- were residents of Deoria, Paniyara SHO Nirbhay Kumar Singh said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem while the six injured people are undergoing treatment at BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, Singh said. PTI COR CDN OZ SZM