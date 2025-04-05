Two dead, six injured as speeding MUV hits devotees walking along road in MP's Raisen

Raisen (MP), Apr 5 (PTI) Two persons, including an 8-year-old boy, were killed and six others injured after a speeding multi utility vehicle hit them in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district on Saturday, a police official said.

The incident took place this morning at Amrawad Ghati, some eight kilometres from the district headquarters, Additional Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Kharpuse said.

"A group of devotees on the way to a temple in Khandera village were walking along a road when they were hit by a speeding vehicle going from Bhopal to Sagar. The deceased have been identified as Pawan Chadhar (8) and Rajendra Chadhar (45). The six injured include two minors and three women. They have been admitted to the district hospital," he said.

The vehicle involved in the incident was intercepted in Sultanpur while efforts are on to nab the drier who fled from the spot, the official added.