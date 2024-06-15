Two dead, six injured in bus-truck collision in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

Jaipur, Jun 15 (PTI) Two people died and six others were injured in a collision between a bus and a truck in Sewar police station area of Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on Saturday morning, police said.

The injured have been admitted to RBM Hospital in Bharatpur for treatment, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Pratap Singh (57) and Harbhan (35), police said.

The bus was going from Bayana to Bharatpur while the truck was coming from Mathura. The truck hit the bus head-on near the Mustard Research Center. After this, the truck rammed into a house, they said.

The bus and the truck have been seized, police said.