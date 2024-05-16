Two dead, three hospitalised as BMW hits rickshaw in Noida

Noida: A speeding BMW rammed into an e-rickshaw here on Thursday morning, leaving two people dead, police said.

Three others who were on board the rickshaw have been hospitalised with injuries, the police said.

Two occupants of the erring luxury car have been taken into custody by the local police while their third partner is at large, the police said.

"Around 6 am, the e-rickshaw was on its way from the City Centre towards 12-22 Chowk. Five people, including the driver, were on board the e-rickshaw," a police spokesperson said.

"When the e-rickshaw was near Sumitra Hospital, a speeding BMW hit the e- rickshaw from behind, leaving two people dead and three others injured," the spokesperson said.

Those dead in the incident were identified by the police as Mohammad Mustafa, 50, and Rashmi, 25, who worked as a staff nurse at the Metro Hospital here.

The police identified those injured as e-rickshaw driver Rajendra, 45, Pawan, 27, and Surajpur, 20.

According to the spokesperson, two persons -- Tushar Kumar and Adi Batra, both residents of Sector 41 -- who were in the BMW at the time of the crash have been taken into custody by officials of the local Sector 24 police station. Aman Sisodia, the third person accompanying them in the car, fled the spot after the crash. He also lives in Sector 41, the official added.