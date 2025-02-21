Two dead, three injured as MSRTC bus climbs onto platform at Jalna stand

Jalna, Feb 21 (PTI) Two persons were killed and three injured at Ambad in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Friday in a mishap involving an MSRTC bus, a police official said.

A Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus climbed onto a platform at the Ambad stand of the undertaking after the driver lost control of the vehicle, he said.

"Murlidhar Kale (60) and Khalilullah Sheikh (70) died in the accident. The three injured persons are being treated at the rural hospital. A probe is underway to find out if the accident was caused by mechanical failure or human error," the official said. PTI COR BNM