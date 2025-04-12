Two dead, two injured as tractor hits motorcycle in MP's Sehore city

Sehore, Apr 12 (PTI) Two persons died and two were injured after their motorcycle was knocked down by a speeding tractor in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore city, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place at 10pm on Friday on Jahangirpura road under Kotwali police station limits, Sehore City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Niranjan Rajput told PTI.

"Ramcharan Purvaiya (40) and his nephew Abhyansh (10) died on the spot. Ramcharan's wife Leelabai (35) and nephew Ayush (12) were injured and have been hospitalised. They were returning from a family function. Preliminary probe has revealed the tractor was being driven rashly. Its driver is absconding and efforts are on to nab him," the CSP informed. PTI COR LAL BNM