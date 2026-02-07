Two dead, two injured in head-on collision between motorcycles in UP's Jalaun

Jalaun (UP), Feb 7 (PTI) Two people were killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles here, police said on Saturday.

Circle Officer (Jalaun) Shailendra Kumar Bajpai said the incident occurred between 8 pm and 9 pm on Friday night near Jarhale village on the Jalaun Mata Temple Road in the Kuthaund police station area.

He said two motorcycles, each carrying two people, collided head-on. Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and sent all four injured people to the Kuthaund primary health centre in serious condition, where doctors declared two of them dead.

The deceased have been identified as Sudama Singh (40) and Kusum Singh (22), the CO said.

The injured were sent to the medical college in Auraiya.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.