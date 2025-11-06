Two decades later, HC quashes conviction and 3-year sentence of man for abetting wife's death

Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) The Bombay High Court has quashed the conviction and three-year sentence imposed on a man over two decades ago for abetting the suicide of his wife and subjecting her to cruelty.

A bench of Justice M M Sathaye on Tuesday ruled there was no evidence to show Ramprakash Govind Manohar had subjected his wife to cruelty or abetted her death.

The bench quashed the 1998 judgment of a sessions court in Pune which had convicted Manohar under sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 498-A (cruelty) of Indian Penal Code.

The case dates back to May 1997, when Manohar married Rekha. Barely six months later, she was found dead in a river near Pune.

The prosecution alleged Rekha was harassed for money and a sewing machine, which drove her to end her life.

Manohar, however, refuted the claims.

After examining the evidence, the HC found no material to establish either cruelty or abetment.

The necessary ingredient of cruelty in the form of conduct of such nature as is likely to drive a woman to commit suicide is not clearly spelt out, much less proved, the court said.

Mere statements that the deceased daughter used to be unhappy and used to weep is not sufficient to conclude beyond reasonable doubt that there was harassment, the HC said.