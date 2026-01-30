Two decomposed bodies found in ravine in Beed district

Beed, Jan 30 (PTI) Two decomposed bodies were recovered from a deep ravine in Maharashtra's Beed district on Friday, a police official said.

The bodies were found in Machhindranath (Mayamba) Gad area near Savargaon in Ashti taluka, he added.

The deceased have been identified as Nilesh Narayan Ghongre (26) and Dinkar Nana Ghadshing (65), both from Ahilyanagar district, he said.

"Ghongre is a resident of Belapur (Khurd) and Ghadshing (65) hails from Bhilwada village in Pathardi tehsil. Ghongre had visited the Machhindranath shrine about a month ago but went missing thereafter. His family had earlier lodged a missing person complaint with Ambhora police station," he said.

Preliminary probe suggests the two may have fallen into the ravine after losing their way in the rugged terrain, Ambhora police station assistant inspector Mangesh Salve said.

