Two Delhi HC judges, one from Chhattisgarh transferred

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Two judges of the Delhi High Court and one from the Chhattisgarh High Court were on Wednesday transferred to different high courts.

The Supreme Court Collegium had on March 15 recommended the transfer of Delhi High Court judges, justices V Kameswar Rao and Sanjeev Sachdeva to the high courts of Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, respectively.

While Justice Rao had requested for transfer to any other high court, Justice Sachdeva had expressed willingness to be transferred to any high court.

The collegium had recommended the transfer of Justice Arvind Singh Chandel from the Chhattisgarh High Court to the Patna High Court after he requested the judges' body not to send him to the Madras High Court.

The collegium had accepted his request.

Separate notifications on the three judges' transfers were issued by the Law Ministry on Wednesday. PTI NAB NAB KVK KVK