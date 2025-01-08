Two Delhi HC judges take oath of office

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Two new Delhi High Court judges on Wednesday took oath of office, taking the total strength of the court to 37.

Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru administered oath to Justices Ajay Digpaul and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar at a ceremony held on the high court premises.

The Central government on Monday notified the new appointments after the Supreme Court Collegium made a recommendation in favour of the two practising advocates in August last year.

With their swearing-in, the high court now has 37 judges. The sanctioned strength of the court is 60. PTI ADS ARI ARI