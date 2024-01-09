Two Delhi Police inspectors die in road accident in Sonipat

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Two Delhi Police inspectors died after their car rammed into a truck near the Delhi-Haryana Kundli border in Sonipat district, officials said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Inspector Dinesh Beniwal, who was posted in the northwest district's Special Staff unit, and Inspector Ranbir Singh Chahal, who was posted at Adarsh Nagar police station, were on the way to Sonipat when the accident took place around 11:30 pm on Monday, they said.

Beniwal was a resident of Dadanpur village of Haryana's Jhajjar district and Chahal was a resident of Jind district.

The accident took place near the Pyau Maniyari area ahead of Kundli. The truck was ahead of the car. The truck driver suddenly applied the brakes, not giving Beniwal, who was driving the car, enough time to bring the vehicle to a halt, a senior Haryana Police officer said.

Advertisment

Due to the impact of the collision, the car was reduced to a mangled heap of metal. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

The truck driver fled the spot, leaving behind his vehicle, said investigating officer Katar Singh.

"We have identified the truck driver and he will be arrested soon. An FIR has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC on a complaint lodged by Ram Kumar, a relative of Ranbir Singh Chahal," he said.

Advertisment

Speaking to PTI over phone, Chahal's relative Ram Kumar said he joined Delhi Police as a sub-inspector in 2008.

"Ranbir was the only son of his parents. He has a younger sister who is married. He leaves behind his wife and two children," Kumar said.

Beniwal's father also works with Delhi Police and his younger brother Pradeep Beniwal is serving in the CISF. Beniwal also leaves behind his wife and two children. PTI BM DIV DIV