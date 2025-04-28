Two delivery boys arrested for stealing a bag of advocate in Delhi’s Dwarka area

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Two delivery boys were arrested for stealing the bag of a woman advocate while she was purchasing items from a market in Delhi’s Dwarka, an official said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Ravi (19) and Aashik Khan (19), he said, adding that they work as delivery boys for online platforms.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and revealed that on March 22, while returning after delivering an order in Sector 7, Dwarka, they noticed the unattended bag and stole it to meet house rent and other financial needs, the officer claimed.

Giving details of the case, he said a complaint was received on March 23 at Dwarka South Police Station regarding the theft of the advocate’s bag.

“The complainant stated that while she was purchasing items from the Sector 7 market in Dwarka, she had placed her bag on her scooty. Upon returning, she noticed that her bag, containing an Aadhaar card, Bar Council ID card, a handbag, a pair of ear pods, cash and other documents, was missing,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered and an investigation was initiated. The team analysed footage from more than 50 CCTV cameras in the area which revealed two suspects committing the theft and fleeing from the scene on a motorcycle.

“On April 14, acting on a tip-off, the team conducted a raid in the Nasirpur Village area and apprehended Ravi, a resident of Village Nasirpur Palam. Shortly afterwards, his associate, Aashik, a resident of Mahavir Enclave, was also arrested,” the officer said.

The police said they recovered most of the articles kept in the bag. The motorcycle used in the crime was also seized.

Both accused are first-time offenders with no previous criminal record, the officer added. PTI SSJ RT