Two detained for assaulting, threatening journalist in Dehradun

Dehradun, Feb 8 (PTI) Two men have been detained here for allegedly assaulting a journalist and threatening to kill him, an official said.

The incident took place on Friday night near the Race Course area when journalist Hem Bhatt was returning home, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh said.

According to the complaint filed by Bhatt, three men -- Mohammad Kaif, 21, Mohammad Tabish, 20, and Sameer -- verbally abused him, assaulted him and issued death threats. An FIR was registered and a search was launched to trace the suspects.

Singh said on Saturday that Kaif and Tabish were taken into custody for questioning, while Sameer is absconding and efforts are underway to nab him.

During interrogation, the duo told police that they assaulted Bhatt, who was riding a two-wheeler, after he failed to give way to their vehicle despite repeated honking.

State Congress President Ganesh Godiyal visited Bhatt's residence and demanded strict action against the culprits.