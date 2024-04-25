Two detained for attacking furniture shop staffers with sharp weapons in Latur

Latur, Apr 25 (PTI) Two persons were detained on Thursday for allegedly attacking workers at a furniture store in Latur's Subedar Ramji Nagar with "koyata" (weapon with curved blade and wooden handle) and other sharp weapons, a police official said.

The incident took place on Wednesday night, the MIDC police station official said.

"A group of 5-6 persons entered the shop and started hitting those working there and chased them as they ran for their lives. The gang vandalised the shop. Two persons have been detained," said inspector Sahebrao Narwade. PTI COR BNM